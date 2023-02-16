Telangana Ground Water Department Jobs Date, Eligibility: Apply Here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the computer-based recruitment test for various gazetted category posts in the Ground Water department on April 26 and 27.

Hall tickets for the test can be downloaded from the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ one week before the date of examination. The candidates can visit the commission website for further details.

