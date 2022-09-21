Telangana Groom of Bullet Bandi Fame in ACB Net For Bribery

Bullet Bandi song groom was trapped by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting the bribe. Akula Ashok, a town planning supervisor in Badangpet Municipal Corporation was caught red-handed by the ACB sleuths for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.30,000 from a complainant. Ashok is the husband of the woman who danced to the song, Bullet Bandi on the wedding day. The video of the bride dancing to the song went viral on all social media platforms.

The officials also arrested architect A Srinivasa Raju. According to the reports, Ashok allegedly demanded a bribe from the complainant A Devender Reddy, a businessman and a resident of JB Colony in Saroornagar who applied for permission for the construction of his house.

People can call ACB’s toll-free number 1064 in case of demand of bribe by any public servant for taking action according to the law.

(Video Courtesy: YT)