HYDERABAD: A head constable of the Greyhounds, the elite anti-Maoist force of Telangana Police, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the Narsingi area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at around 9 am, near the checkpoint of the Greyhounds campus. The head constable reportedly took a 9 mm pistol from the armoury guard and immediately shot himself, they said. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

He is suspected to have committed suicide due to personal reasons, a senior police official said. The authorities within the police department have ordered an inquiry into the incident in an effort to establish the exact motive behind the head constable’s suicide. Even as personal reasons appear to have driven him into the extreme step, the department officials are in the process of finding out any other possible reasons that could have played their part.

The police department authorities are also expected to find out details pertaining to his mental health and if he was under any visible stress in the recent past. The incident sent shockwaves within the Greyhounds division. (PTI)