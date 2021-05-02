Telangana: Graveyard Workers Bear The Brunt of Rising COVID Cases

HYDERABAD: The Centre of Dalit Studies sought the Telangana State police's help to applaud the services of those working in crematoriums and cemeteries during the COVID-19 pandemic times.

The Centre’s chairperson Mallepalli Laxmaiah wrote a letter to the state DGP M Mahender Reddy. In his letter, Laxmaiah brought to his notice a video circulating on social media about policemen beating two crematorium workers who had gone to buy dinner.

In his letter to the DGP, he stated that “The absolute lack of care and concern towards them truly highlights the marginalisation that is being faced by them. In these times, where healthcare is overburdened and the death toll has become just a part of statistics, the brunt is borne by unprepared and ignored cemetery/graveyard workers, as a rising death toll takes effect on their physical and mental well-being,” he wrote.

“In these hard times, the law enforcement agency and government must ensure that enough help is granted to them. These unsung heroes must be lauded for their work,” he said, also requesting protection and in case of disease, treatment as well, for such workers.