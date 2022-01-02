Telangana Govt's New Guidelines to Shopping Malls, Educational Institutions

Due to the surge of Omicron cases in the state, the Telangana government on Saturday issued orders that rallies, public meetings, and mass gatherings of all types including religious, political, and cultural events are strictly prohibited to control the spread of the virus. Management of public transportation, shops, malls, establishments, and offices, among others, have also been asked to ensure mandatory wearing of masks, maintain physical distance, frequent sanitization of premises, hand hygiene, and screening at entry points with IR thermometers/thermal scanners.

Furthermore, schools and educational institutions have been requested to ensure that all staff and students wear masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines. The government's decree imposing a Rs 1000 punishment for those not wearing masks in public areas would be strictly enforced. "During the meeting, it was noted that the number of cases of Omicron and COVID-19 are on the rise in other states of India and countries, and thus it was felt that it is important to exercise utmost caution and adequate preventive measures must be taken to prevent its further spread," said the orders

Everyone has been urged to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Senior citizens and people with comorbidities have also been encouraged to take extra precautions against the infection. The decisions were made in accordance with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's instructions (KCR). Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other top officials gathered to discuss the state's current COVID-19 predicament. Telangana director general of police (DGP) Mahender Reddy, Secretary (education) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Rizvi, Director of Public Health Srinivas Rao and other officials attended the meeting.