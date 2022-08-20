Telangana Govt's Diplomatic Outreach Program to Promote State as Investment Destination

The Industries and Commerce Department of Telangana has conducted a ‘Diplomatic Outreach Programme’ to promote the state as an investment destination. Ambassadors, Diplomats, Consul Generals, Honorary Consul Generals, High Commissioners, Trade Commissioners from about 50 Countries participated in this event. The event was held at T Hub 2.0 facility, Hyderabad.

Telangana IT & Industries Minister Sri KTR gave a detailed presentation about the various advantages the state offers for investors. The Ministers outlined the progressive industrial policies and narrated some success stories. Minister stated that Telangana has built the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem in the country.

Minister KTR said that Telangana has a robust economy due to the thriving agriculture, industry and services sectors. He said the state has a thriving Information Technology, Life Sciences, Food Processing, Aerospace and Defence sectors with several marquee companies setting up their largest facilities here. Later, Minister KTR had an interaction session with all the participants of the program.

Principal Secretary, IT and Industries Depts Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & External Engagement) Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, T Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao, and sector specific Directors from Telangana IT & Industries Departments participated in today’s program.

Minister KTR formally launched TIA - Telangana Investment Advisor - the Virtual Mascot and Chat Bot for the Invest Telangana cell of Telangana.

All delegates were given a tour of the T Hub 2.0 facility by CEO M Srinivas Rao and team. The delegates interacted with various startups being incubated at the facility. Several delegates appreciated the various institutions like T Hub, We Hub, T Works, TSIC, and TASK, that Telangana State has built over the past 8 years.