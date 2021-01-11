By B.Priyadarshini

The government of Telangana has come up with new schemes that would benefit various sections of people. Aasara Pension is a pension scheme introduced by KCR's government so as to ensure secured life to weaker sections of the society. Earlier, this scheme was applicable to old people, widows and differently abled persons but now it has been extended to Goud community, elephantiasis patients, AIDS afflicted people and beedi workers. This scheme was started on 8 November 2014 by Telangana CM, K. Chandrashekhar Rao in Kothur in Mahboobnagar district.

According to the latest reports, Nizamabad district has the highest number of beneficiaries in the state, with 2.56 lakh. After Nizamabad, Jagtial and Hyderabad have 2.11 lakh and 2.01 lakh beneficiaries, respectively. Among others, the districts of Nizamabad, Jagitial, Hyderabad, Warangal Urban, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Khammam and Kamareddy have a large number of beneficiaries. Mulugu has 35,834 beneficiaries.

The state government provides financial assistance to 4.21 lakh beedi employees and 1.34 lakh single women under the scheme, in addition to providing Aasara pensions to 62,383 toddy tappers, 36,927 weavers, 32,429 HIV, and 16,314 filaria patients.

The government of Telangana has launched Aasara Call centres in various parts of the state. People can register their complaints like delay in the issue of pension, a change in the category of pension except for the category of patients with HIV and Filaria, a change of residence within a mandal or district, a revival of the beneficiary account who has migrated for work, changes in name, Aadhaar card number, bank account number, others.

Eligibility Criteria:

To get Aasara pension, the age should be 57 years and above.

If a widow is 18 years and above, she is eligible for Aasara pension.

Primitive and vulnerable tribal groups.

Documents needed:

Photograph of applicant

Aadhaar number

Savings Bank account number

Proof of Age

Death certificate of husband in case of widows.

A xerox copy of registration in Cooperative society of Toddy Tappers.

A xerox copy of registration in Co-operatives society of weavers.

SADAREM Certificate in the case of persons with disabilities 40% or above and 51% in respect of the hearing impaired.

Here is the link to apply for online pension application. https://gwmc.gov.in/pensions/pensiononlineappl.aspx

Fill all the details and submit it.

In December 2020, the Telangana government has issued orders for release of Rs 2,931.18 crore for Aasara pensions provided to various sections of people in the state. According to the data, around 38.72 lakh beneficiaries are receiving Aasara pensions under different categories.

In 2019, Telangana Chief Minister KCR announced that the pension provided is doubled. He stated that "The Aasara pensions are providing support to the helpless and needy. No middlemen involved in this scheme. These pensions have filled their lives with happiness. All those receiving Aasara pensions consider KCR as their son and it is a blessing for me. This is a great accomplishment in my political life. Aasara pensions are closer to my heart."