Telangana Govt Working Towards Making Free Arogyasree Accessible To Rural Grassroots: Harish Rao

Telangana: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao, while speaking on the topic of corporate medicine and its grassroots level penetration said, "It should be accessible to the public. Our government is working in this direction."

Corporate medical services are available up to the taluka (a subdivision of a district) level in developed countries. "And in our state, it should be the same as for the rural poor," he said. He stressed that "The hospital should provide medical services to the poor in areas like Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, and Narayankhed. Provide free medical care to the poor under Arogyasree scheme."

Rao went onto explain that, "The medical sector should not be a business‌. And that the profit is important but it should not be the only reason for setting up a hospital. Do not run hospitals just for profit."

He urged the corporate medicine sector to understand that, "Effectiveness comes only when medical services are provided with social responsibility‌."