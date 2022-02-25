HYDERABAD/DELHI: Telangana Government has set up helplines at the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi and at the State secretariat in Hyderabad to help students stranded in Ukraine after the military attack by Russia.

The helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan are +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270 and +91 9654663661. The email id is rctelangana@gmail.com. The helpline numbers at Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad are 040-23220603, +91 9440854433. The email id is so_nri@telangana.gov.in.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has requested the Resident Commissioner at Telangana Bhavan to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and to be in touch with the students/professionals from Telangana to extend all possible support.

Telangana’s Minister for Industries and Information Technology, K.T. Rama Rao, has urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to ensure the safety of the stranded students in an appeal made on Twitter.

KTR stated took to Twitter to appeal to Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian students and that the Telangana government was ready to bear the travel expenses for these students to be brought back home safely and at the earliest.

Humble appeal to Sri @DrSJaishankar Ji on the plight of students from Telangana stranded in Ukraine🙏 We appeal to Govt of India to arrange for special aircrafts & Telangana Govt is ready to bear the full travel expenses for these students so we can bring them home safe &soonest — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 25, 2022

The government of Andhra Pradesh has opened helplines in Vijayawada and at Andhra Bhavan in Delhi to help students and individuals stuck in Ukraine. Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has also issued helpline numbers to help students and individuals stranded in Ukraine after the Russian attack.

