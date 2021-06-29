Telangana Govt: Private Schools Can Only Collect Tuition Fee

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government on Monday has issued a serious warning and directed all private unaided recognised schools to avoid hiking school fees for the academic year 2021-22. The government has released Government Order 75 in continuation of GO No 46 which was released earlier. Further, they were told to collect only tuition charges on a monthly basis. The mandate applies to schools affiliated with state boards, CBSE, ICSE, and other international boards. Schools that refuse to comply with the aforementioned directions would lead to the government revoking their recognition.

The Telangana government has changed its stance and has decided to hold online classes for students from KG to PG in view of the pandemic situation from the 1st of July. State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's instructions online classes should be conducted for students in view of the COVID- 19 situation. The state government had earlier sought to allow offline (physical) classes from July 1. As part of this, she also issued a stern warning to the management of private schools to collect only month-wise tuition fees as per a government order issued earlier. Despite the warning given earlier, the government has responded to repeated complaints about private schools charging higher fees for not changing their ways.

