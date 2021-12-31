Telangana Govt Waives 13 Months' Water Bill For Hyderabad Consumers

Telangana government has decided to waive consumers' water bills for 13 months, from December 2020 to December 2021. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) special chief secretary, Arvind Kumar, directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Thursday, as they prepared to issue 13-month water bills to consumers who have not linked their Aadhar card details, in order for them to benefit from the 20-KL (kiloliters) free water supply scheme beginning in January 2022.

The government's decision to waive the bill under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits will help 5.50 out of 9.60 lakh consumers. The decision was made when Telangana MA&UD minister K Tarakarama Rao discovered that a substantial number of users had not completed the procedure of linking their Aadhaar numbers to their 'Consumer Account Numbers' during a review of the free water plan (CANs).

The order to the HMWS&SB, Arvind Kumar further stated, "Resume the water bills in non-slums including slums, domestic-individuals, multi-storeyed buildings (MSBs), and domestic bulk/colonies from January 2022." Those who have already paid their water bills will have their monthly prices adjusted beginning in January 2022. All pending bills from now until December 2020 will be issued separately, with no interest or penalty applied on the consumer's bill for a period of 13 months.