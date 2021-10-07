Telangana Govt, Triton EV Sign MoU To Set Up Manufacturing Facility At NIMZ

HYDERABAD: The Govt of Telangana and Triton EV entered an MoU on June 24th, 2021. According to the MoU signed, Triton agreed to set up a world-class EV manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 2100 Crore at the industrial park layout of NIMZ in Zaheerabad. This was discussed in detail virtually and few plots were identified.



The Triton team comprising CEO and Chairman Himanshu Patel, India Development Head Mr. Mohammad Mansoor, and Triton associate Akbar Rasheed met Minister KT Rama Rao to take the discussions forward. Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Director Automotive Mr. Gopalakrishnan VC were present in the meeting.



On Minister KTR’s insistence, the Triton team was taken to the site at NIMZ Zaheerabad in a chopper and the plots were physically inspected. VC and MD of TSIIC- Narasimha Reddy also accompanied the Triton team during the site visit. Further land-related procedures will ensue shortly. Triton is looking to construct their facility and ensure the products are out at the earliest to reduce the carbon footprint in the transportation space.

