Telangana Govt Transfers DEOs: Check Details of Promotions

Telangana Government has issued orders transferring several District Educational Officers (DEOs) on Monday. It has also given temporary promotions to four officers.

Here are the transfer details of the DEOs:

District DEO Name Khammam S Yadaiah Bhadradri Kothagudem P Anuradha Reddy Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Chaitanya Jaini Medchal Malkajgiri S S Surya Prasad Sangareddy Nampally Rajesh Rangareddy P Susindra Rao Karimnagar C H V S Janardhan Rao Narayanapeta Likhayat Ali Wanaparthy A Ravindar Jogulamba Gadwal Mahmad Sirajuddin Janagaon T Ramu

While Surya Prasad was transferred as Medchal DEO, the existing DEO Vijaya Kumari was ordered to report as Director of School Education