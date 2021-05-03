Telangana Govt To Supply Steroids In COVID-19 Home Isolation Kit

The Telangana government has now completed testing 1.30 crore samples and has reached 3.50 lakh sample testing per million population. As the cases are increasing, the state government has started taking quick measures to adopt the 'syndromic approach' to curb the spread of coronavirus cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

The main aim of this is to ensure everyone with coronavirus symptoms get access to early treatment, without waiting on the diagnosis. Doing so would reduce hospitalisation and oxygen dependency.

The patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and showing mild symptoms are staying at home. If patients have fever above 101 degrees, then they are suggested to take steroids.

Medical experts say that steroids can be taken by the COVID-19 patients who have recorded high temperatures.

The health officials on Sunday conducted a review meeting and said that the steroids will also be supplied to the patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Telangana government is supplying COVID-19 kits to the patients in which there will be antibiotics, fever tablets, and other vitamin tablets. Now, steroids will be kept in a red coloured small bag and a copy will be present inside it in which it is mentioned how to use them. If fever and cough persist for more than 5 to 7 days, then they can use steroids. The health officials said that isolation kits are now available for 14 lakh people.

The health care workers and ANMs would go to the patient's home and would conduct tests in the morning as well as in the evening. They will check the fever and percentage of oxygen in the blood.