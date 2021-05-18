Telangana Govt to Supply Annapurna Meals Free in all GHMC Centres

HYDERABAD: Amid the lockdown imposed to contain the second wave of Covid pandemic, UA&MD Minister KT Rama Rao instructed officials to provide Annapurna meals for free in all the 250 centres in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The Annapurna canteens offering hot and hygienic meals for Rs 5 is more useful for daily wage workers, hawkers and people living in shelter homes. As of now, more than 45,000 meals are being provided by the GHMC across the city.

The Govt. of Telangana is providing free and hygienic meals to citizens through 250 @GHMCOnline Annapurna Canteens within GHMC limits. Patient attendees, daily wage workers, and many are benefiting from these canteens during the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/gPmAqMO31j — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 18, 2021

In view of the dangerous second wave of the pandemic, Minister KTR has taken this decision as many people have no jobs. KTR directed the officials to continue supplying free food through the Annapurna canteens until further notice.

During the first lockdown too, all Annapurna canteens were serving lunch and dinner free of cost and delivering meals to those in need. The meal comprises vegetable curry, sambar and pickle besides rice.

Also Read: Kakatiya University Degree Semester Exam Results Declared

The beneficiaries have lauded the initiative and thanked the State government for coming to their aid in these hard times.