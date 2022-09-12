Telangana Govt to Start Bathukamma Sarees Distribution For Dasara

As the Bathukamma festival is ahead, the Telangana government is all set to distribute Bathukamma sarees across the State. Nearly 1.18crore sarees were produced in 30 colours and 800 colour combinations with 240 designs. Bathukamma sarees worth Rs 340 crore were bought this year from weavers in Sircilla, Pochampally, and Gadwal, among other places. The order was placed in advance by the state government, ensuring the weavers to deliver the sarees on time. According to officials, the Handlooms and Textiles department has begun preparing for saree distribution. The government will shortly release the details of the distribution program, including the starting dates.