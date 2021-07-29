Telangana Govt Staff To Receive Hiked Salaries From This Month

The Telangana government is going to pay the revised salaries to the employees from the month of August this year. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier announced a 30% pay revision to all the 9,21,037 employees including contract and outsourced employees from April 1st, 2021. The pensioners will be given their arrears of the hiked salaries from April 2020 to May 2021 in the next 36 installments.

Accordingly, the minimum basic pay has been increased from Rs 13,000 to Rs 19,000, while the minimum pension also increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,500 per month.

The state government announced that it is going to pay 30 percent PRC from April. However, due to a technical glitch, the old salaries were paid in the month of June. With this, the arrears for the month of June were also pending. However, there is no clarity on when the arrears for the month of June will be given.

The adoption of the HRA structure will be similar to the recommendations of the 7th CPC at the rates of 24 percent for GHMC, 17 percent for other municipal corporations, 13 percent for towns with a population of 50,000-2 lakh, and 11 percent for other areas. The government also increased the maximum limit of gratuity from the existing Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.