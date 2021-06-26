Telangana Govt Staff Hiked Salaries Delayed, Employees To Get Old Pay In June

Thousands of Telangana state government employees expressed unhappiness after knowing that they will receive the same old salary for this month as well, despite the announcement of the new PRC scales in March.

Despite the fact that the state government has yet to officially announce that old salaries will be paid this month, the issue became clear when all departments began submitting previous salary bills to the finance department. These departments must submit their employees' salary bills by the 25th of the month.

According to the official sources, the delay in payment of the new salary is due to technical issues in upgrading software that uploads revised salaries online.

Employees have been waiting for the new pay scales since March. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the new PRC in the Legislative Assembly in March. Employees thought that they would receive new salaries with a 30% fitment (hike in basic pay) from the month of April.

The government employees are unhappy because they were not able to receive their higher salaries till date. First, there was a delay in the Chief Minister signing the PRC file because he had tested positive for Coronavirus and had to be in home isolation for two weeks in April. Following the CM's signature on the file, the appropriate GOs were required to implement the revised PRC; due to the lockdown, it got delayed.

The cabinet approved the new PRC two weeks ago and GOs were issued subsequently.

So, the employees thought that they will get new salaries starting from this month but due to some technical problems in software updation, dashed their hopes again. However, it is said that the employees will be given arrears on July 10th.