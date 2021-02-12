Telangana Govt To Speed Up Process of Free Drinking Water Supply in Hyderabad

Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri K.Chandrashekhar Rao, instructed Sri Somesh Kumar, IAS., Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana to speed up the process of Free Drinking Water Supply in Hyderabad City.

Chief Secretary held a review meeting with Sri Arvind Kumar, IAS., Principal Secretary (MA&UD), Sri Dana Kishore, IAS., MD, HMWS&SB, Sri Lokesh Kumar, IAS., Commissioner, GHMC, Dr.N.Satyanarayana, IAS., CDMA at BRKR Bhavan today and directed the officials to speed up the process.

Chief Secretary instructed MD, HMWS&SB to complete Aadhar seeding with PTIN and CAN number with beneficiaries to improve the water supply system duly giving priority to uncovered and slum areas.

Chief Secretary directed the officials to complete the construction of 2BHK houses along with infrastructure on a priority basis in the State. He also directed to development of Tree Parks in all wards of municipal areas in the State.