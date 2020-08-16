HYDERABAD: The Telangana government sounded an alert across the state as heavy rains triggered flood like situation in most parts of the state. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed the officials to stay vigilant.

Heavy to moderate rains hit several parts of Telangana on Sunday under the influence of cyclonic circulation coupled with a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts. Due to the heavy rains several parts of Warangal town was inundated. The authorities launched rescue and relief operations, and shifted people from affected areas to the relief camps.

Meanwhile, 14 farmers who were stuck in floodwater in Kundanpally village of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, were rescued by a helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The IAF sent a helicopter to save the farmers, following a request by the state government.

CM KCR on Saturday held a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, and reviewed the situation in the state due to rains. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy and other ministers briefed CM over the current situation in the state.

Officials said that CM reviewed the situation of each district and made suggestions to them, and asked them to set up two control rooms in Hyderabad.

CM KCR asked the officials to stay alert in Karimnagar and Warangal districts as they have recorded the highest rainfall and tanks in these districts were filled to their capacity.

Acting upon the instruction from CM, officials have kept two helicopters ready to rescue people stranded in the floodwater. Even the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain in J. Bhupalapally, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, MancherialMulugu, Warangal, districts on Sunday.



The Chief Secretary urged the collectors of all the districts to set up a round the clock control room in their respective districts to maintain a close watch over the situation. He informed that a state control room helpline (040-23450624) is also set up and operationalised immediately.