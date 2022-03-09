Telangana Govt To Soon Begin Recruitment For 80,039 Posts

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced good news for the unemployed youth. The government is soon going to fill up 80,039 posts. The government has also decided to regularise services of 11,103 contract workers. The notification will be issued soon. The upper age limit for all other posts except for services like the police will be 44 years for OC, 49 years for SC, ST, BC, 54 years for Physically handicapped, and 47 years for ex-Servicemen.

KCR in his speech said that after the formation of Telangana state, the government has notified 1,56,254 posts for recruitment, out of which 1,33,942 posts have been filled up. The remaining 22,312 posts are under the recruitment process.

Here is the group wise vacancies list:

Group I -503

Group II - 582

Group III - 1,373

Group IV - 9,168