Telangana Govt Should Restore Procurement Centres: Shabbir Ali

Addressing a meeting at Armoor, Senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali said that the new farm laws would badly hit the small and marginal farmers who constitute around 85.86% of farmers in Telangana. He said small farmers having less than 5 acres of land possess 55.45% of the agricultural land holdings in the State.

He said these farmers would be subjected to exploitation by giants like Ambanis and Adanis due to the new agricultural laws. Further, he said that the new the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 would legalise hoarding of food grains which would consequently lead to huge inflation. He said all common people would suffer if the present laws were implemented.

Shabbir Ali demanded that the Chief Minister withdraw his decision to close down the procurement centres. "KCR had ordered closure of IKP and other procurement centres citing new farm laws. Since the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of new farm laws, the State Govt should order restoration of all procurement centres," he demanded while adding that the Congress party would not rest until the government gave every grain produced by the farmers.