Telangana Govt Should Not Calculate Profit And Losses In Welfare Schemes: Bhatti

On Tuesday, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) alleged that the TRS government had conspired to withdraw the Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) procurement centers that were formed under the Congress regime. Congress will organise protests in various parts of the state with a demand to roll back the decision

Procurement centres buy farm produce from the farmers. On Tuesday, TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Sridhar Babu and Jagga Reddy, TPCC Working President Ponnam Prabhakar and other Kisan Congress office-bearers attended a meeting.

In the meeting, Congress leader, Jeevan Reddy said that, "Let the TRS government explain whether the ruling party supports farmers or the anti-farmer BJP government. The closing of procurement centres would mark the beginning of the collapse of the KCR system."

TPCC President, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress will organize protests from December 30 to January 8 at all mandal headquarters and send memorandums to Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs). Protests will take place at all district headquarters on January 11, and a state-level rally will be held on January 18.

Bhatti Vikramarka asked CM KCR to read the Constitution that stressed the word "welfare state." He asserted that, "While implementing welfare systems, the government should not calculate profits and losses."

