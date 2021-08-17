Telangana Govt Scheme for Fishermen: Details Inside

Telangana: In the state of Telangana, authorities have planned the execution of yet another scheme.

Prime Minister for Fishermen: The Prime Minister will establish the Fisheries Scheme, a specific insurance scheme for fishermen.

Suvarna, the CEO of the National Fisheries Development Corporation (NFDB), provided the information.

She handed over her insurance policies to the NFDB headquarters in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, on Monday.

The CEO, speaking on the occasion, stated that if any of the fishermen enrolled under the plan dies in an accident, they will be compensated with Rs 5 lakhs.

For those with a permanent disability, Rs 2.50 lakhs and Rs 25 thousand will provide immediate relief.

She stated that the state will be responsible for 40% of the scheme's costs. The Centre has said unequivocally that it will carry the remaining 60% share.

She stated that seven states, including Telangana, have expressed interest in implementing the scheme. It is estimated that 16 lakh individuals from different states have joined it.