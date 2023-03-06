Telangana Govt’s Women’s Day Gift to All Female Employees

Hyderabad: Good news for all women employees of Telangana as the state government on Monday announced special casual leave for its women staff on the occasion of International Women’s Day on May 8.

In this regard, a Government Order was issued by the General Administration (services welfare) department on Monday which was signed by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari.

The state government had declared special leave for all its women employees in the state last year too.

