Telangana Govt to Roll Out Insurance Scheme For Weavers

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has announced an insurance scheme “ Nethanna Ku Bima” for weavers in the state. The scheme will be implemented from August 7, National Handlooms Day.

Under this scheme, if any weaver in the state passes away due to any ailment or untoward incident, the kin of the weaver family will get an insurance of Rs 5 lakhs. This scheme is on par with the Rythu Bima insurance scheme, the minister said.

Nearly 80,000 weavers will benefit from the scheme. The insurance coverage would be extended to weavers in the age group of 18 to 59 years.

In the 2022-23 financial year, the State Government has allocated Rs.55.12 crore to the handloom sector. In addition to this, Rs. 400 crore was sanctioned under the Weaker Section welfare budget, he said.

