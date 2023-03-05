Telangana Govt to Roll Out Arogya Mahila on March 8

The Telangana Government will launch across the state from March 8 to mark International Women’s Day. Special healthcare services will be provided to women in 100 medical facilities during phase-1 of the programme in PHCs, UPHCs and Basti Dawakhanas and later this will be expanded to 1,200 centres in the state.

It provides treatment for eight types of medical problems faced by women. The services cover diabetes, hypertension, anaemia, general medical tests and services like oral, cervical, and breast cancer screening.

The state health minister T Harish Rao held a high- level meeting in connection with the programme at BRK Bhavan on Saturday, March 4. Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary Santi Kumari and senior health officials were present in the meeting.

