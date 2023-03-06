Telangana Govt Releases Rs 750 Crore Funds to Women SHGs on Women’s Day: KTR

Hyderabad: Here is some good news for women in Telangana. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the State Government released Rs 750 crores funds (for Vaddi Leni Runalu scheme) to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Of this, Rs 250 crores were released today for the SHGs in urban areas, said Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K.T. Rama Rao. The remaining Rs 500 Crores will be issued to the women SHGs in rural areas. Minister KTR thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for releasing the funds arrears.

KTR said that women’s groups and their members are financially disciplined and that women from the State are in the top position when it comes to the repayment of loans.

There are over 1.77 lakh SHGs in all municipalities of the State and there are 18 lakh members in it. The Minister said that the interest-free loans will be of use to all of them.

The Minister said that the State Government provided Rs 15,895 crores in the form of loan linkages to SHGs. Of this, Rs 370 Crores funds were released to 90,325 SHGs under the Vaddi Leni Runalu scheme programme since the formation of the State. SHGs members thanked the State Government for issuing huge funds.

