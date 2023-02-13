Telangana Schools Summer Vacation Dates Out

Telangana government has announced the summer holidays schedule for schools. The holidays will begin from April 25, 2023. The government made some changes in Summative Assessment for Class 1 to X.

As per the current schedule, the exams, which were supposed to be held from April 10, will now start from April 12. The summer vacation for school children will begin from April 25, 2023 and will come to an end on June 11, 2023. The school will be re-opened on June 12, 2023.

With the temperature soaring up, the government has issued orders to run half-day schools from the second week of March. The Class X exams will be held from April 3 to 13, 2023.