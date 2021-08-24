Telangana Govt To Release Notifications For 67,820 Posts Soon

Telangana Finance Department has identified that there have been more than 67,000 job vacancies in various government departments in the state. The finance department is going to submit the final report to the government in the next few days.

The government has already issued directives to the finance department officials asking them to collect all the details regarding job vacancies in the month of May. A few days ago, a report was submitted to the cabinet confirming that there were a total of 52,000 job vacancies. According to the reports, Telangana Chief Minister KCR‌ has ordered to come up with a comprehensive report.

So, the finance department again worked on the job vacancies and submitted a new report. Now, according to the latest reports, there are a total of 67,820 vacancies across the state. Finance ministry officials will present a complete list in the next cabinet meeting that is going to take place in the month of August. After the approval from cabinet, the government is likely to issue notification.