Telangana Govt to Release Funds for BC Student Scholarships

The Telangana government has delivered good news to students belonging to backward classes (BC) in the state. The government has announced the release of funds for student scholarships that have been pending for a long now.

In this regard, on Tuesday, the Telangana government issued orders to grant administrative sanctions for the release of Rs 125.30 Crores. Scholarships will be available to pre-matric, post-matric, and EBC students. Similarly, the Telangana government has also released funds for the Overseas Education Scheme.

Under Pre-matric scholarship, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Zoroastrians (Parsis), and disabled students can get benefits. In Post-matric scholarship SC, ST, BC, and disabled students can get scholarships. This scheme provides Rs 1,250 per month to intermediate first and second-year students and Rs 2,000 per month to post-graduate students