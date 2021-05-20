Telangana Govt Relaxes Lockdown Timings Of Petrol Bunks, Retail Outlets

The Telangana government issued orders on Wednesday allowing fuel stations and retail outlets in urban and rural areas to operate during normal working hours during the day. Earlier the government had issued an order for petrol pumps located in places other than national highways to be closed after 10am. However, now there seems to be some relaxation for them.

Due to paddy procurement in the state and the need for trucks to transport paddy from purchase centres to rice mills, as well as to meet agricultural demand and emergency service vehicular requirements, the government has relaxed the timings of fuel stations/retail outlets.