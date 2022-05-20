Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to raise the upper age limit for the recruitment of posts in the State Police department by two more years. The chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the chief secretary and the state DGP to initiate measures in this direction immediately, an official release from the CMO here said on Friday.

The state government had relaxed the age limit for SC, ST, BC and EWS candidates by three years at the time of issuing notification.

Later, Congress and BJP demanded another two years age relaxation, claiming four lakh aspirants would be rendered ineligible for the police exam. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Revanth Reddy had written an open letter to the chief minister KCR to press the demand for relaxing the age limit of candidates by two years.

Also Read: Vet Rape Murder Case: SC Sends Disha Encounter Probe Report to Telangana High Court

It is said TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy had appealed to the chief minister to increase the upper age limit of the candidates and KCR has responded positively to the request.



