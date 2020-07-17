HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is taking steps to strengthen government junior and degree colleges in the state. As part of it, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken a decision to provide free mid-day meal to the students of all government junior and degree colleges in the state from this academic year.

Earlier, the authorities have brought to the attention of the chief minister that students of government colleges are skipping the afternoon classes thereby resulting in higher percentage of dropouts in government colleges. The introduction of the midday meal scheme for Intermediate and Degree college students is intended to reduce the dropout rate. If the students are provided nutritious food, then they would be healthy and it would also help in reducing the dropout rate, KCR said.

During a discussion on the development of a botanical garden at the Jadcherla Degree College, Jadcherla MLA and former minister C. Lakshmareddy informed KCR that a government lecturer, Raghuram, was spending money from his pocket to provide mid-day meals to junior college students in Jadcherla. The chief minister congratulated the lecturer and said that the government too recognized the need to introduce the scheme in junior and degree colleges. Among other things, the Chief Minister also sanctioned a new building for the Government Junior College of Judges at the request of Lecturer Raghuram.