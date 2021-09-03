Telangana Govt Proactive In Encouraging New Start Ups

T-Works and T-Hub co-hosted a high-level DRDO team led by Director Ms. Nidhi Bansal to orient startups and MSMEs on DRDO’s Technology Development Fund (TDF) Scheme. Under the scheme, startups can compete for grant funding of up to Rs.10 crore each for developing high-technology solutions against specific requirements posted by DRDO-TDF.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and ITE&C Dept said “The Telangana Government has always been proactive in facilitating unique central government schemes such as DRDO-TDF to reach our startups. We have T-Works, T-Hub, We-Hub, and RICH as part of our innovation ecosystem to drive startup growth in the state and country.”

T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre, will enable startups to develop products that meet stringent quality standards of DRDO through access to industry-grade equipment and in-house technical experts. “The facility will lower barriers for participating companies by providing high-end prototyping techniques at affordable prices all under one roof in our 78,000sft centre in Hi-tec City” said Sujai Karampuri, CEO T-Works, and Director Electronics, EV and ESS in the Telangana Government.

Commenting on the program, Ms. Nidhi Bansal, Director DRDO-TDF said, “Startups working with T-Works and T-Hub can make efficient use of the funds awarded by DRDO-TDF. In fact, 20% of the awarded funds may be used by startups to utilise services of supporting incubators.”

Technology Development Fund has been established to promote self-reliance in Defence Technology as a part of ‘Make in India’ initiative. It is a programme of the Ministry of Defence and executed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Tri-Services, Defence Production and DRDO. The scheme encourages participation of public/private industries, with a preference for startups and MSMEs, so as to create an ecosystem for enhancing cutting edge technology capability in the defence sector.

In addition to the Director DRDO-TDF, Principal Secretary, and CEO T-Works, the event was attended by Director Aerospace and Defence, Addl Director DRDO-TDF and 50 startups and MSMEs.