Telangana Govt Planning Dalit Bandhu Like Schemes For Other Castes, Says KTR

Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that the government is planning to come up with Dalit Bandhu like schemes for other castes as well. He said that the Telangana government is spending nearly Rs. 17,700 crore on the Dalit Bandhu scheme this year. He further stated that the people who are criticising CM KCR for implementing Dalit Bandhu in the state should ask the centre to implement similar schemes for BCs, STs and other castes in the country.

He said that if Dalit Bandhu becomes successful in Telangana then it will become a benchmark for other states as well. He said that there are many castes in the country but in reality, there are only two categories rich and poor. The Telangana government is working hard for the upliftment of downtrodden people in society. He further stated that no chief minister or prime minister in the past 75 years has thought of coming up with such a scheme in the country. He said that centre has copied the schemes Mission Bhagirath and Rythu Bandhu schemes from Telangana. He said that the centre has named the Mission Bhagiratha and Rythu Bandhu schemes as PM Kisan Yojana and Har Ghar Jal Yojana.

KTR urged the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu to choose different units instead of just going for harvesters and tractors. He said that two or three people can come together and go for a small business. If 10 people come together then it would be a big manufacturing unit.

Also Read: ​Mother and Businessman Son Set Themselves on Fire to Die by Suicide in Kamareddy Lodge