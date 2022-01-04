Telangana Govt Orders Shutdown of Educational Institutions On These Dates

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced holidays for all schools and colleges during a review meeting. The educational institutions will remain shut from January 8 to 16 and the decision was taken in the meeting convened by him at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday evening to review the COVID situation in the state. Some of the officials also said that there is a need to put lockdown in the state.

KCR directed the officials to ensure cleanliness in all government educational institutions as they have remained closed for a long time. As the number of coronavirus cases is increasing, the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, West Bengal, Goa, and Delhi also announced the closure of schools.

KCR instructed the officials to use the vacant government offices in the districts to meet the needs of the health and education departments. It is all known knowledge that these offices have been now shifted to new integrated collectorate complexes constructed in all the district headquarters. He asked officials to take necessary steps so as to contain the spread of coronavirus.

