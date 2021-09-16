Telangana Govt Offers Rs 20 Lakh To Saidabad Rape Victim Family

HYDERABAD: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Women And Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod met the parents of the minor child who was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour P Raju and offered them Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia on behalf of the Government.

They had met the parents staying in Singareni Colony in the Saidabad area here and spoke to the parents. They also assured support and help from the state government and stringent action against the culprit as per law and justice rendered as expeditiously possible, the release said.

Right after this, the accused Raju was found dead on a railway track in Jangaon district in the morning hours on Thursday, which was announced by Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy through Twitter.

#AttentionPlease : The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation.

Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body. pic.twitter.com/qCPLG9dCCE — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) September 16, 2021

The rape and murder of the minor girl just a day before the Ganesh festival allegedly by her neighbour sparked outrage in the city, and lead to widespread protests that the accused be hanged. The colony residents demanded that the man be brought to them and they would ensure justice. From Tollywood celebrities to politicians, NGOs to tribal welfare organizations protested against the ghastly incident who demanded that the accused be meted strict punishment.However, the accused who was on the run is said to have committed suicide by falling under the train out of fear of being caught as a massive manhunt was launched to trace him.

