Telangana Govt Offers Free Rice to BPL Families in June During Lockdown

The lockdown in Telangana is expected to last till June 9. The government has extended the lockdown as part of its efforts to halt the spread of corona. On the other hand, people are suffering financially due to the lockdown. As a result, the KCR government has chosen to provide free rice to the underprivileged.

For the months of June and July, each person will get 20 kgs of free rice from the state government and the Ministry of Civil Supplies. In June, an extra 10 kg of rice will be added to the monthly supply, bringing the total to 2 lakh 53 thousand metric tonnes, up from 78 lakh metric tonnes in May.

The government has agreed to give away 5 kgs of rice for free in July. This is in addition to the 15 kilograms allocated for the 53,56,000 cards identified by the Central Government in the June ratio.

The state government would offer 33,86,000 cardholders with 15 kg of rice at no cost. The government is said to have distributed free food during the first phase of the lockdown, which lasted from May to October. In the wake of such events, 15 kgs of rice are being given away for free, as opposed to the previous 12 kgs. This benefit would be provided by the Telangana government to only eligible people.