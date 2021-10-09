Telangana Govt offers Financial Aid For House Construction To Poor Owning Lands

Telangana government has started housing for the poor plan and it is intended to provide 2BHK to the poor. Now, KCR's government is planning to come up with yet another scheme. KCR in the Assembly meeting on Friday said that the government is planning to launch a new scheme under which the weaker sections of the society can build their houses if they have their own land. He said that government would provide financial support to the financially backward people who own land.

KCR clarified that the scheme will be implemented to benefit 1,000 to 1,500 people in each constituency. KCR said that the ruling TRS government has spent five times more than the Congress government for the development of weaker sections of society during the seven years of the regime. He said that opposition parties should not speak in a wrong way about the state for the sake of politics.

KCR said that all the collected taxes were spent in a useful manner. The Congress government had spent Rs 21,663 crore during their 10 years of the regime on SC, ST, BC, minority, women, and child welfare but the ruling TRS government has spent Rs 74,165 crore in the last seven years. He also said that the government is building a medical college in every district and said that it is spending Rs. 10,000 crore for improving basic facilities in the hospitals.