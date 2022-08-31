Telangana Govt Notifies 2,910 Job Vacancies

Adding to the festive cheer, the state government haas notified a total of 2,910 vacancies, including 663 Group-II and 1,373 Group II vacancies.

The notified vacancies in various departments include 347 for commissioner of Agriculture, 12 for Director of Agriculture Marketing, 21 for Director of Horticulture, 99 for Commissioner of Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperartive Societies, 25 in Telangana State Warehousing Corporation, 11 in Chief Electrical Inspector to Government, 15 in Commissioner of Fisheries and 294 for Director, Veterinary and Animal Husbandary.

The vacancies under Group II serivices included the Departments of Finance (25 posts), General Adinistration (165), Industries and Commerce (38), Labour and Employement (9), Law Department (6), legislative Secretariat (15), Minicipa Administration and Urban Development (11), Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (126) and Revenue (268).

Group-III vacancies The 1,373 vacancies under Group-III services include for the departments of Agriculture and Cooperation, TS Seed and Organic Certification Authority, Animal Husbandry, Diary Development and Fisheries, BC Welfare, Energy, En vironment, Forest, S&T, TS Pollution Control Board, Fi nance and Civil Supplies etc. For Group-II and Group-III. the TSPSC has been asked to take the necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts.

