Telangana Govt Notification For 1,600 Jobs For Sportspersons Soon

HYDERABAD: Telangana Sports Authority Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy said sportspersons would get about 1,600 jobs in the 83,039 government jobs announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday. “At the rate of two percent sportspersons quota, about 1,600 jobs are to be offered in the notifications. Sportspersons should make good use of this golden opportunity,” said Venkateshwar Reddy as per reports published in Telangana Today.

Along with Government Chief whip Vinay Bhaskar, he met Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and welcomed the Chief Minister’s announcement. The Sports Authority Chairman further said among the 11,100 contract employees, services of nearly 40 sportspersons working as contract staff, would also be regularized.

He said an appeal would be made to all the government departments in the State to strengthen their sports wing under the supervision of a Sports Officer in each department.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said the notification for recruitment in the government departments would be implemented right away. He said that 95 percent reservation in favour of local candidates would be implemented in government employment from the lowest cadre of Office Subordinate to the highest cadre of RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer) as per the amendment to a relevant Presidential Order. He also announced that the state government has decided to enhance the upper age limit by 10 years for all direct recruitment, other than recruitment for uniformed services like police. With this decision, the upper age limit will be 44 years for OCs, 49 years for SC, ST and BCs and 54 years for physically challenged.KCR said the state government would regularise the services of contract employees numbering 11,103. Hereafter, there will be no system of contract appointments in the state, he said.

