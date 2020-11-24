Telangana Govt Nod For Theatres Reopening: Check Out Rules For Cinegoers

After long gap cinephiles received a piece of good news from the Telangana State government on Monday that cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes are set to reopen with up to 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones. All the cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes remain closed from March 22 as part of a national lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday, the management of cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes should ensure that all persons, including the audience, staff, vendors, etc., use masks at all times.

Hand sanitizers at entry and exit points and common areas should be available. Physical distancing and crowd management measures should be followed. Ensure sanitization of entire premises, particularly common areas after every screening.

The temperature setting of all air conditioning devices are set in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius. Relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%. and that re-circulation of air should be avoided.

Show timings should be staggered to ensure that intervals between shows do not occur simultaneously, the orders said.