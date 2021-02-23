Telangana Govt Nod To Reopen Schools For Classes 6, 7 and 8

The Telangana Government took a decision regarding the classes for students in grade 6, 7 and 8. Schools for the 9th and 10th grade were started early this month and the kids were allowed to go to the campus as long as the educational institute followed all the necessary COVID-19 guidelines and measures.

In a latest announcement from the state government it was said that the classes will now work for the students of grade 6, 7 and 8 as well. Schools were directed to make all the arrangements. Starting from February 24 to March 1st, the schools can make the preparations and reopen the schools as earliest as possible.

Until now the teachers were holding all the lectures online, but now the students will have to go to the campus. Starting from 24 to March 1st, the schools can reopen anytime depending on when the institute is able to finish their preparations.

But they will have to start classes in the campus latest by March 1st. According to an order by Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, the institutes can start working from March 1st or any time before.

The parents’ permission is mandatory. Before doing anything, the institute will take parents’ permission. As parents are still scared regarding the risk of COVID-19, it will be mandatory that the institute and the parents together take a decision and the kid will be sent to the campus, once the parent gives permission.

The Chief Secretary Shri Somesh Kumar IAS held an online conference with the District Collectors, DEOs and district welfare officers of BC, Minority, Tribal Welfare and SC development departments. The Chief Secretary stated that the management should not take beyond 1st March to reopen the schools for the given 6th to 8th grade.

The classes for 6, 7 and 8th grade will also begin with ensuring that all the COVID-19 guidelines are followed including conducting classes in batches to use of masks and sanitizer.

The state government has been starting classes one by one for all the grades. Earlier, the 9th and 10th grade students’ classes were started and the children were going to the school. Along with that Intermediate 1st and 2nd classes were also started with the student going to the college. Some of the institutes were holding classes in batches, with few students coming on day 1 and the rest of them coming on the other day. This process is being followed to ensure the students’ safety.