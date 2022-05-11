Telangana Govt Nod for 4am Shows of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Hyderabad Theatres

Ahead of the release of much-awaited action drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata on May 12, the Telangana government has allowed the filmmakers to squeeze in a ‘Special Show’ in the early hours of Thursday. Even though the film is being released in multiple screens across the state, this special show will only be arranged in four theatres of Hyderabad.

The Mahesh Babu film’s extra show will be screened at Bramaramha, Mallikarjuna and Vishwanath theatres in Kukatpally and Sree Ramulu theatre in Moosapet of the city.

The film distributor Sri Venkateswara Films had requested the state government to allow the screening of a special show on the releasing day and the government has accepted their request and issued a memo to this effect.

Also Read: Five Reasons To Watch Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

As per media reports, Rohini Silver Screens theatre will also be having a 4 am screening tomorrow. Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu has a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu too and they are eager to see him in action in the early hours show.

