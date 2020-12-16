HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government issued orders on Tuesday, directing the management of private medical colleges not to increase the fees under the Management quota. The government has said that it was not correct to increase the fees keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic.

This decision was announced after the Telangana State Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee asked the Government to fix the fee structure for MBBS and BDS courses. The State Government decided to retain the existing fees for the undergraduate classes in the private medical and dental colleges in the State. This will apply to all the private unaided non-minority medical and dental colleges for the academic year 2020-21.

Notification for admissions into MBBS/BDS released

With clarity arriving about the fee structure, the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) released a notification for admissions into MBBS/BDS courses under management quota B&C (NRI) category for the year 2020-21.

The Government has decided to retain the existing fees for the undergraduate classes in the private medical and dental colleges in the state. Accordingly, this time too, the B category fees will be Rs 11.55 lakh per annum. In the C category, the fees were doubled at Rs. 23.10 lakhs.

A senior medical health official commented that the government's decision was done keeping in mind the current situation where many people have seen the loss of incomes and even if they had income, due to the corona crisis it has made it extremely difficult to afford the fees hike, he said.

On Tuesday, KNRUHS issued a notification allowing web options for MBBS and BDS Management quota admissions in private medical colleges from the 15th to the 17th of this month.

Management will conduct online counselling as per the candidate’s registration and eligibility for B & C (NRI) categories in private minority and non-minority medical colleges recognized by the University.

Candidates whose names were displayed in the provisional final merit list for management quota seats on the KNRUHS website, can exercise their web options for admissions from 4 pm on December 15 to 4 pm on December 17. For more details check: http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in