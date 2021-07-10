Telangana Govt Mulls Digital Lessons for Govt School Kids Via Doordarshan and T-SAT

The Telangana government has decided to commence the digital classes for classes I and II for the academic year 2021-22 in the first week of August as per sources. The education department is planning to take permission from the government to broadcast digital lessons through Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels.

As per the experts, the State Council of Education Research and Training is designing the preparatory material for broadcast. An official said, ”The classes will begin once the government approves the proposal.”

The State government had stopped offline classes due to the Covid-19 pandemic and decided to conduct digital/online classes for all students. The digital lessons for classes III to X have already commenced on Doordarshan Yadagiri and T-SAT Vidya channel from July 1.

At present, the State Institute of Educational Technology, Hyderabad has issued day-wise and class-wise digital lessons transmission schedules up to July 14. The classes on Doordarshan Yadagiri will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. Similarly, the T-SAT Vidya channel will telecast digital lessons from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Education Department had advised the teachers to first memorise the lessons taught in the last academic year. So, the students are taught all the key concepts and lessons till the end of this month. Following this, digital lessons for the new academic year will commence.