Telangana Govt To Merge Arogyasree With PM's Aayushman Bharat Scheme

Telangana: Speaking on the occasion of the First High-Level Committee meeting of NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) at BRKR Bhavan. Sri Somesh Kumar, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana shared his thoughts on the present issues.

During this meeting, he also mentioned that Telangana Government will merge Arogyasree with PM's Aayushman Bharat Scheme in the coming time. He also directed the officials to conduct a workshop for all the DCCB’s to improve their Economic performances and to extend better services at the doorstep of farmers in the State.

Chief Secretary congratulated the TSCAB for the computerization of 795 PACS as Telangana State has become a role model in the country in this regard. He requested to create an APP for extending services from branches and initiate necessary steps for strengthening of DCCB’s in the State. He advised preparing a brief note on the report submitted by the High-Level Committee on the strengthening of the Cooperative Credit System in Telangana State.

Chief Secretary requested the officials to conduct a feasibility study for the opening of new branches as the ultimate goal is to reach all the villages with the services. The feasibility report will be put up before the Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri. K. Chandrashekhar Rao for clearance.

Sri Janardhan Reddy, IAS, Secretary, Agriculture, Sri K. Ravinder Rao, President TSCAB, M.Veerabrahmaiah, IAS, Commissioner, Coop & Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Sri Ronald Rose, IAS, Spl. Secretary, Finance, Sri Y.K Rao, CGM, NABARD, Sri J.S Upadhyay, GM, NABARD, Dr. N.Muralidhar, MD, TSCAB, and other officials were present in the meeting.