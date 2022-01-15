Telangana Govt May Extend Sankranti Holidays for Schools Over Covid

Telangana government is planning to extend the holidays for the students beyond January 16 as the number of coronavirus cases is increasing. The opening of schools and other educational institutions in Telangana after Sankranti is doubtful. It is all known knowledge that the Telangana government has announced holidays for schools and other educational institutions till January 16 on the account of rising COVID-19 cases and Sankranti. Now it looks like the Telangana government may extend the holidays till January 20. The decision of extending holidays for schools and other educational institutions will be taken after consulting with the Departments of Health and Education, may order further extension of a couple of holidays for educational institutions.

As the number of coronavirus cases is rising, the parents of students are worried to send their children to the schools and are urging the authorities of educational institutions to continue online classes.

According to the School Education Department officials, the department is ready to conduct online classes as the recorded material is already available. Online classes for schools, inter, and degree may start from January 17. Students of private institutions have already got a message stating that online classes will resume from January 17.

The State Health Department recently announced that in the coming six weeks, Omicron cases may increase and from then on there might be a decline in the number of cases and this may happen in the middle of February.

