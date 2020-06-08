HYDERABAD: The Telangana government headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is scheduled to hold a key meeting on Monday, June 8, at 4.30 pm at Pragathi Bhavan here. CM KCR is expected to discuss with officials the strategy to be followed across the state in the wake of the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases. Measures to be taken to control the virus spread in GHMC limits besides the implementation of lockdown across the state are also likely to figure prominently in the deliberations. The chief minister's Monday meeting assumes significance due to an all-pervading perception that the state government might be inclined to tighten some of the lockdown relaxations in view of the sudden spurt in the COVID-19 cases. It is expected that the Telangana government may tighten some of the lockdown rules, at least in the GHMC area.

The Chief Minister along with state officials is likely to reconsider some of the relaxations which were permitted across the state. Earlier the Central and state governments have already announced that they would be allowing people to flock back again to all places of worship and religious institutions besides malls and shops from Monday. While this is being seen as a welcome relief by some sections of people, feeling bottled up under the lockdown restrictions, there is an equal amount of fear among many others who suspect that the easing of restrictions would only abet the chances of COVID-19 spreading its invisible tentacles further and farther.

This general fear has prompted many to urge the state government on social media to rethink its strategy in this matter. Some senior officials are also reported to have also expressed concern that the medical facilities in the existing COVID-19 hospitals are inadequate to treat all the patients in the state if the trend of spike in the daily cases continues this way. This situation is only likely to turn worse with the reopening of places of worship and shopping malls, they feel.

Against this backdrop, there is a general feeling that Chief Minister KCR is likely to take some key decisions in this regard after thoroughly assessing the situation in Monday's meeting. The review meeting will also be attended by Minister of Health Etela Rajender and other senior officials.